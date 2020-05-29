Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals New Song ‘If I’m Being Honest’ Is About Her Ex-Fiancé Shawn Booth

After years of anticipation, Kaitlyn Bristowe has finally released her debut single.

The 34-year-old reality star dropped “If I’m Being Honest” on May 14 and admits to ET Canada‘s Cheryl Hickey the song is about her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Charts With First Country Single ‘If I’m Being Honest’

The track, which is an inspirational anthem about learning to accept yourself, earned Bristowe her first Billboard chart entry, ranking at No. 21 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

“Honestly, it’s the most surreal thing in the world because I have just been sitting on this song for so long and I’ve always been so terrified to do anything with it and I finally just got the courage,” says the reality star of the song’s success.

Bristowe admits the lyrics are easily relatable for a lot of people right now, telling Hickey, “I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore. And now given the times, we can all relate to the lyrics.”

“If I’m being honest/ I’m not always as tough as I seem/and I can have my moments where words can get the best of me,” she sings in the chorus. “And I can be hard enough for all us on myself/ I don’t need to read about it, hear about it somewhere else.”

Bristowe also spoke candidly about the new song on her Instagram, admitting she never thought she would release it.

“I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic ‘what if’… Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now.”

Bristowe reveals to ET Canada she recorded the song amid her breakup with Booth. The couple got engaged in the season 19 finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 and ended their relationship in late 2018.

“My dad was actually in the studio with me when I was recording that because I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time,” she explains. “It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song.”

Shortly after her breakup with Booth, Bristowe found love again with former contestant on “The Bachelor”, Jason Tartick.

On the possibility of an engagement to Tartick, the “Off The Vine” podcast host reveals she would be open to a quarantine engagement: “I wouldn’t be mad.

“I’d obviously say yes and be so excited but I don’t know, I’ve always envisioned a beach. But now that you’ve questioned me on it I guess I don’t care.”

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Expand Their Family Ahead Of The Holidays

Along with her budding music career, Bristowe is also letting fans into her life with her new web series “9 to Wine”.

Watch our full interview with the former “Bachelorette” below.