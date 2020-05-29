Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals New Song ‘If I’m Being Honest’ Is About Her Ex-Fiancé Shawn Booth

After years of anticipation, Kaitlyn Bristowe has finally released her debut single.
The 34-year-old reality star dropped “If I’m Being Honest” on May 14 and admits to ET Canada‘s Cheryl Hickey the song is about her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth.
The track, which is an inspirational anthem about learning to accept yourself, earned Bristowe her first Billboard chart entry, ranking at No. 21 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
“Honestly, it’s the most surreal thing in the world because I have just been sitting on this song for so long and I’ve always been so terrified to do anything with it and I finally just got the courage,” says the reality star of the song’s success.
Bristowe admits the lyrics are easily relatable for a lot of people right now, telling Hickey, “I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore. And now given the times, we can all relate to the lyrics.”
“If I’m being honest/ I’m not always as tough as I seem/and I can have my moments where words can get the best of me,” she sings in the chorus. “And I can be hard enough for all us on myself/ I don’t need to read about it, hear about it somewhere else.”
Bristowe also spoke candidly about the new song on her Instagram, admitting she never thought she would release it.
“I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic ‘what if’… Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now.”
If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic “what if”. I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*ck the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you. Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now. It’s available wherever you get your music or my bio. Love you guys. Thank you. #IfImBeingHonest Also huge shout out to @jennifer_denmark @savannahkeyesmusic for helping me write this, and @itsmikemiller for producing it.
Bristowe reveals to ET Canada she recorded the song amid her breakup with Booth. The couple got engaged in the season 19 finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 and ended their relationship in late 2018.
“My dad was actually in the studio with me when I was recording that because I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time,” she explains. “It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song.”
Shortly after her breakup with Booth, Bristowe found love again with former contestant on “The Bachelor”, Jason Tartick.
Jason Michael Tartick. The guy who will always look at life glass half full. The guy who is an early bird just to make sure a day isn’t wasted. He will bring me coffee in bed while he reads his morning paper. He is engaged in every conversation he has. He genuinely cares what people have to say. Unless you are a troll. He literally couldn’t care less about negative trolls. His energy is freakin electric, and he works his ass off building something that I think will change people’s lives. (Shameless plug for @restart_reset ). I don’t think people really know how hard he works on that. Not only does he work on himself but he will take the time to help me with all the financial aspects of my businesses. We have helped each other grow in so many ways. Through this weird time yes, of course I have wanted to throat chop him, and I’m sure there have been plenty of times where he’s wanted to run. But I know we both don’t know what we would do without one another and I just felt like sharing my gratitude for him today. I write in my journal every morning and night how grateful I am, but today I took it to the gram. (I can’t wait till he sees this because he gives the best hugs)
On the possibility of an engagement to Tartick, the “Off The Vine” podcast host reveals she would be open to a quarantine engagement: “I wouldn’t be mad.
“I’d obviously say yes and be so excited but I don’t know, I’ve always envisioned a beach. But now that you’ve questioned me on it I guess I don’t care.”
Along with her budding music career, Bristowe is also letting fans into her life with her new web series “9 to Wine”.
Ok it’s happening, my brand new show #9toWine coming at ya! Shooting was scheduled for the first week of April, and we were going to push it back until the summer. But since I've been craving human interaction, figured I may as well start filming myself and hope to connect with all of you and start building our 9 to wine community! But let's be honest, this is hard work being lighting, technical crew, PA etc. This has been a one man show for now! haha But I really hope that this show will make you feel like you’re hanging out with me at home! It’s official… I’ve invited you all to my house ;). The first episode airs in ONE WEEK so pretty please follow @9towineshow so that we can build this family, and click the link in my bio to subscribe. See you soon! 🍷
