‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Quits TikTok After Learning App Has Blocked #BlackLivesMatter, #GeorgeFloyd Hashtags

Rachel Zegler is no longer on TikTok.

That’s because the singer and actress, cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical “West Side Story”, has deleted her account after discovering the social media app blocks certain hashtags from view, including #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd.

In a series of tweets, Zegler, 19, calls out TikTok for what she describes as the app’s “extremely apparent” racism, revealing she’s deleting her profile as well as “deleting the app altogether.” She also encouraged all her social media followers to do the same.

RELATED: ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Posts Song Cover After Ansel Elgort Fans Attack Her As ‘Homewrecker’

“You have the opportunity to spread awareness right now, as an extremely popular social media app,” she wrote. “But instead you perpetuate oppression by not promoting amazing black creators…”

The Twitter thread can be read below.

Hey @tiktok_us — you blocked #BlackLivesMatter + #GeorgeFloyd. The racism we’ve been calling out about your app, esp. recently, is extremely apparent now.

If this obvious racism is not addressed properly out of genuine care for the situation (and not fear of losing business)… — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2020

I will be deleting my profile, deleting the app altogether, + encouraging my followers to do the same. You have the opportunity to spread awareness right now, as an extremely popular social media app. But instead you perpetuate oppression by not promoting amazing black creators.. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2020

…and now this? Pretty clear where your loyalty lies. Racism is a serious problem. It isn’t new, and we’re all in this together, as we are the ones responsible. Do better, @tiktok_us. Or we’re gone. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2020

If I am mistaken about any of this, please let me know. Pero I have seen multiple screenshots where it says the hashtag has 0 views, meaning the tiktoks are not being circulated. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2020

This is the tweet that brought it to my attention: https://t.co/Uvb7Q3EjDm — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2020