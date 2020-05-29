‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Quits TikTok After Learning App Has Blocked #BlackLivesMatter, #GeorgeFloyd Hashtags

By Brent Furdyk.

James Devaney/GC Images
James Devaney/GC Images

Rachel Zegler is no longer on TikTok.

That’s because the singer and actress, cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical “West Side Story”, has deleted her account after discovering the social media app blocks certain hashtags from view, including #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd.

In a series of tweets, Zegler, 19, calls out TikTok for what she describes as the app’s “extremely apparent” racism, revealing she’s deleting her profile as well as “deleting the app altogether.” She also encouraged all her social media followers to do the same.

RELATED: ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Posts Song Cover After Ansel Elgort Fans Attack Her As ‘Homewrecker’

“You have the opportunity to spread awareness right now, as an extremely popular social media app,” she wrote. “But instead you perpetuate oppression by not promoting amazing black creators…”

The Twitter thread can be read below.

 

Click to View Gallery

Celebrities Who Have ‘Agreed To Change Their Social Media Practices’
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP