Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun Of Trump’s Threat To Shut Down Twitter With His ‘Angry Little Thumbs’

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t taking Donald Trump’s threats seriously.

During his monologue on Thursday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host brought up the U.S. president’s recent threat to shut down Twitter after the social media network fact-checked one of his tweets.

“In a nutshell, the president is mad at an app on his phone, and is using the power of his office to retaliate,” Kimmel said. “This is what’s on his mind as the death toll from a virus is over 100,000 now and people are rioting in the streets.

“He told reporters today he would ‘shut down Twitter’ if his attorneys could find a way because they’re limiting his freedom of speech.”

But Kimmel noted the absurdity of Trump’s threat, calling it “obviously insane.”

“He is Mr. Twitter,” the host joked. “And by the way, if he’s so mad at Twitter, why doesn’t he stop using it? He can’t because he loves it. He loves mashing those angry little thumbs.”