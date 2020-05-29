Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Elon Musk Among The Most-Googled Celebrity Homes

A new report analyzing Google searches reveals the top celebs whose homes fans are wanting to get an inside look at.

According to the stats, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s minimalist all-white Los Angeles-area home tops the list with more than 168,000 searches. Kardashian and West invited Architectural Digest into their home earlier this year, which the rapper describes as a “futuristic Belgian monastery.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s $42-million mansion in Calabasas, which boasts both a tennis court and basketball court, is also high on the list of searches. Go ahead, Google it.

Also making the list are Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Eminem, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeffree Star, and soccer player Lionel Messi. Jenner’s $36.5-million seven-bedroom home even has an Instagram account dedicated to it.

Elon Musk, who is in the process of selling several homes, is also on the list. His luxury mid-century modern-style home sold for C$4.6 million and can be seen in the video below.

Ed Sheeran is the only Brit to make the list. The “Shape Of You” singer built an estate in Suffolk, England, near where he grew up. While Justin Bieber’s Ontario abode he shares with wife Hailey Bieber rounds out the top 10. The couple have shown off the interiors of their home through their COVID-19 lockdown videos on Instagram and TikTok.