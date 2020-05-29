Morgan Wallen Says He Got A Little Too Rowdy The Night Of His Arrest: ‘I’m Pretty Sure I Broke A Shot Glass’

Morgan Wallen is recalling what went down the night of his arrest last Saturday in Nashville.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct around 11 p.m. while he was at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Lower Broadway.

During a virtual appearance on the “Bobby Bones Show”, the 27-year-old admits he’s built a reputation for “being a little bit rowdy and maybe even rambunctious at times.”

The singer explains after being “cooped up” in quarantine for a couple months, he got a little too rowdy with a few of his buddies at the bar: “I took a hit.”

Several reports say that Wallen was asked to leave after kicking glass items inside the bar. When officers arrived, they gave him and his friends the opportunity to walk away but he refused.

“I’m gonna be honest, the whole night is completely fuzzy to me,” admits the singer. “I’m pretty sure I broke a shot glass. I met some fans and they bought me a shot and we slammed it on the table and mine broke.”

Wallen’s bond was set at $500 from the two charges. At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, he was released after his making his bail.

The “Chasin’ You” hit-maker jokes Kid Rock didn’t bail him out, but he texted him the following night to clear the air: “He was like, ‘Hey man, everything’s all good,’ he was not supportive or condoning it but he was like ‘It happens.'”

Wallen said Kid Rock invited him over that night and he apologized for the incident.

After photos of Wallen’s mugshot surfaced online, he was the first one to poke fun at them.

“I deserve this lol,” wrote the singer in the comments of a meme of his mugshot.

Wallen also made side comments hinting at his arrest on his own Instagram: “Yes I know the Brittney Spears Criminal lyrics are incoming.”

Wallen also issued a statement on his Twitter to “clear the air” after his arrest: