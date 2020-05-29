Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Donkey Lulu Is The Perfect Spotter For His Workouts

Arnold Schwarzenegger knows it’s not safe to lift weights alone.

In a new video on Instagram, the former governor of California shows off his workout routine with a little help from his adorable donkey Lulu.

Lulu looks on, keeping Schwarzenegger safe as he does a variety of workouts.

The donkey has been a fixture in the actor’s Instagram feed, appearing in pictures and videos, keeping followers delighted with Lulu’s antics during quarantine.