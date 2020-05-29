Sailor Brinkley-Cook Talks Body Dysmorphia Struggles In Candid ‘GMA’ Chat: ‘I’ve Been Disgusted With Myself’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook spoke about her struggle with body image issues and “eating disorder tendencies” during a candid chat with “Good Morning America” Friday.

Brinkley-Cook, 21, recently opened up about her body dysmorphia battle in a social media post, and she then told ABC News’ Deborah Roberts: “I have this awful feeling that if I’m not skinny I’m not worth being celebrated.

“I have been having these moments of looking in the mirror and being disgusted with myself for the tiniest little things.”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is opening up about her struggle with body image issues and “eating disorder tendencies.” @DebRobertsABC has her story. https://t.co/ztIwpCzw5x pic.twitter.com/zhbMg39QzR — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 29, 2020

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who also spoke about it being tough growing up in her mom Christie’s shadow, added of whether she knew what she was going through: “My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst.”

She then said when asked what advice she’d give to people: “Life is too short to not celebrate your body.”

Brinkley-Cook recently shared on Instagram, “I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop 👏🏼 I’ve been so down on myself recently.

“Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was. The body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

