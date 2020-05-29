Sailor Brinkley-Cook Talks Body Dysmorphia Struggles In Candid ‘GMA’ Chat: ‘I’ve Been Disgusted With Myself’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook spoke about her struggle with body image issues and “eating disorder tendencies” during a candid chat with “Good Morning America” Friday.
Brinkley-Cook, 21, recently opened up about her body dysmorphia battle in a social media post, and she then told ABC News’ Deborah Roberts: “I have this awful feeling that if I’m not skinny I’m not worth being celebrated.
“I have been having these moments of looking in the mirror and being disgusted with myself for the tiniest little things.”
The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, who also spoke about it being tough growing up in her mom Christie’s shadow, added of whether she knew what she was going through: “My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst.”
She then said when asked what advice she’d give to people: “Life is too short to not celebrate your body.”
Brinkley-Cook recently shared on Instagram, “I’m so f**king sick and tired of the photoshop 👏🏼 I’ve been so down on myself recently.
“Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was. The body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”
I’m so fucking sick and tired of the photoshop 👏🏼 I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong. As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the “control” i felt i once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look “perfect”.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And i compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body? What I’ve learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so fucking LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of. So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look “pleasant” (whatever the fuck that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day. 😌