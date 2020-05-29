Frenchie Babyy’s Body-Contorting Dance Freaks Out The Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Dancer Frenchie Babyy took to the stage for the new season of “America’s Got Talent” to showcase some wild dance moves that had the show’s judges losing it.

In his pre-taped interview, Frenchie recalls getting hooked after seeing a neighbourhood dance battle.

“I became a dancing machine,” he says, “I was just dancing everywhere.”

Growing up in a strict, religious household, however, didn’t mesh with his dance aspirations. When he told his parents he wanted to pursue dancing professionally, the result was a big fight with his father that ended up “with me leaving the house,” he explains. “He closed the door and locked it. That was actually the last time I really, like, seen my dad.”

Then it was time for the green-coiffed dancer to strut his stuff on the “AGT” stage, and he did not disappoint, delivering an eye-popping dance display utilizing moves more suited to a sideshow contortionist, seemingly popping his arms out of their sockets.

The judges couldn’t believe what they were seeing, alternating between cheering and cringing at some of his more insane moves.

See how the judges respond on next week’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”.