Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Drop Cover Of ‘If The World Was Ending’

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine just dropped the perfect cover for quarantine.

On Friday, the Juno-nominated pop duo released their take on the 2019 JP Saxe and Julia Michaels single “If The World Was Ending”.

“Covering ‘If The World Was Ending’ was definitely a sign of the times,” ExJ say. “The whole world is going through something really difficult and for us at least, it’s making us reflect on what we really want, people we really care about.

“‘If The World Was Ending’ is such a beautifully written song that talks about that vulnerable feeling of still caring about somebody you can’t have anymore,” the duo add.

ExJ are also currently climbing the Canadian charts with their single “Want You Back”, released in March.

The duo are also nominated for Junos for Group of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.