ET Canada Brings Back The Casts Of Five Fan-Favourite Canadian Television Series With Week-Long Reunion Special

ET Canada is bringing back your favourite casts from the 1990s and 2000s for a five-night reunion special.

With TV production currently on hold, viewers are finding comfort in nostalgia with a recent surge of virtual reunions. Now it’s time for fans to reminisce with the casts of five classic Canadian TV shows.

“ET Canada Reunion Week” will reunite the casts of “Ready or Not”, “Train 48″, “Falcon Beach”, “The Red Green Show” and “North of 60″, to catch up with the actors as they look back at their time working together, the cultural significance of their programs, and they’ll reveal if there are any reboots in the works.

See below for the full lineup.

Monday, June 1: “Ready or Not” (1993-1997)

Insight Production Company

Canadians growing up in the ’90s remember the iconic friendship between Busy and Amanda, as the duo navigated their way through adolescence.

Series stars Lani Billard and Laura Bertram come together for the first time since the show’s end in 1997, as they discuss how reruns of their popular teen-drama series tap into the comforting nostalgia that audiences are currently looking for.

Tuesday, June 2: “Train 48” (2003-2005)

Global TV

Global’s unscripted soap opera series followed the lives of twelve daily commuters in Toronto. The series helped launch the career of “Kim’s Convenience” star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”‘s Allana Harkin.

Lee and Harkin will join the rest of the “Train 48” cast to discuss the impact the show had on Canadian television, 15 years after the series finale.

Wednesday, June 3: “Falcon Beach” (2006-2007)

Insight Production Company/Global TV

Filmed in the real town of Falcon Beach in Manitoba, the show originally premiered as a TV movie in 2006, going on to produce two seasons that aired in over 40 countries worldwide.

The cast join together for the first time since the finale to chat about what they miss most and what it was like to film a teen drama series before the age of social media.

Thursday, June 4: “The Red Green Show” (1991-2006)

Red Green Productions/CBC

One of Canada’s most beloved comedy series “The Red Green Show” continues to find new audiences every year, with past episodes available for fans to enjoy on YouTube.

Steve Smith and the rest of the cast reunite to discuss how the show became a part of Canadian TV history, their epic 15-season run, and how the duct tape legacy lives on.

Friday, June 5: “North of 60” (1992-1998)

Alberta Film Works/ CBC

Actress Tina Keeper took on the lead role on “North of 60”, becoming the first indigenous person to front a Canadian television drama series when it launched in 1992.

Tom Jackson joins Keeper and the rest of the cast as they chat about how the actors became like family, as well as the unexpected success of the show following its 1992 premiere.

Tune in to “ET Canada Reunion Week”, kicking off Monday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.