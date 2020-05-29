Taylor Swift: Donald Trump Is ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy’

Taylor Swift isn’t holding back on Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, in the wake of rioting in Minneapolis of the police killing of George Floyd, Trump tweeted:

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

RELATED: Petition To Arrest Cops Involved With Death Of George Floyd Tops 2 Million As Janelle Monáe, Madonna And More Celebs Call For Justice

Twitter responded to the tweet by adding a disclaimer that the U.S. president’s comments violated the company’s rules about glorifying violence.

For Swift, though, Trump’s tweet was doing a lot more than just “glorifying violence.” The singer took to Twitter to call him out for “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and “threatening violence.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

RELATED: John Boyega Blasts ‘Racist White People’ In NSFW Rant After Killing Of George Floyd

Swift’s tweet was applauded by many on Twitter, including celebs like Olivia Wilde.

I just said "whoa" out loud. She's tweeted about women's empowerment and artists' rights before, but I don't think she's done anything close to this; I don't think she's ever called out Trump by name here. Her follower count is equal to 26 percent of the U.S. population. https://t.co/110smxYwwn — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) May 29, 2020

If you had me guess in 2009 whether Taylor Swift or Kanye West would call President Donald Trump a white supremacist and White Supremacy and who supported him, how many people would get it right? (Also, Trump is now president?) https://t.co/1n8bGjFbAC — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) May 29, 2020

Swifties, WE RIDE AT DUSK!!!!!!! https://t.co/2Ce4DgToin — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 29, 2020