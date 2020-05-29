Taylor Swift: Donald Trump Is ‘Stoking The Fires Of White Supremacy’

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift, Donald Trump. Photo: CP Images
Taylor Swift, Donald Trump. Photo: CP Images

Taylor Swift isn’t holding back on Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, in the wake of rioting in Minneapolis of the police killing of George Floyd, Trump tweeted:

RELATED: Petition To Arrest Cops Involved With Death Of George Floyd Tops 2 Million As Janelle Monáe, Madonna And More Celebs Call For Justice

Twitter responded to the tweet by adding a disclaimer that the U.S. president’s comments violated the company’s rules about glorifying violence.

For Swift, though, Trump’s tweet was doing a lot more than just “glorifying violence.” The singer took to Twitter to call him out for “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and “threatening violence.”

 

RELATED: John Boyega Blasts ‘Racist White People’ In NSFW Rant After Killing Of George Floyd

Swift’s tweet was applauded by many on Twitter, including celebs like Olivia Wilde.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP