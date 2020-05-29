Dave Matthews Discusses George Floyd’s ‘Shameful’ Death: ‘It Is Unjustifiable’

Dave Matthews is the latest celeb to slam the treatment of George Floyd after he died Monday while in police custody.

A horrific video has been doing the rounds online showing Floyd begging for his life as a cop appeared to kneel on his neck.

Matthews spoke about the clip as he returned to Pay It Forward Live; Verizon’s entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The singer, who belted out DMB classics like “Satellite”, “Crash”, and “What Would You Say”, previously appeared on the series on March 26.

Matthews admitted he wondered whether to say anything at first.

“George Floyd is one name that has been in my mind the last few days, and there are peaceful protests and there’s some rioting and there’s a lot of angry people,” referencing the Minneapolis protests occurring this week.

He added in the clip shared by Yahoo!, “But all of this that’s coming right now started, we have to remember, with excessive force, lethal force, against a man who was handcuffed on the ground and had the life crushed out of him.

“He had someone kneeling on his throat and he was killed in broad daylight, unnecessarily — completely unnecessarily, from what I can see, because if you’ve got someone handcuffed and you’ve got them on the ground, you don’t need to crush them.”

“Anyway, I know this is not the occasion for it, but I just want to say, that’s where it started. That’s where it started again,” Matthews continued. “What happens every time some violence unjustifiably is committed in a dismissive fashion against people, and all too often in this country against African-American men… it sets the possibility of a good future back. But we have to remember that this anger and this frustration comes from this act of police brutality. This is what starts the anger. This is what breaks windows. This is what breaks property. This is what is frustrating. Whether [or not] it’s peaceful, this anger is justified.

“And when I hear young people, young African-American men, talking about this and talking about why they feel threatened, it’s because they are. It’s because it’s justified. One part of a population of a country that claims to be free and believe in freedom, one part of that population should not live in fear of the authorities, no matter who they are. They live in fear because the colour of their skin. It is unjustifiable. It is shameful. And that’s all I’m going to say. It is shameful.”