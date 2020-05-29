Kylie Jenner’s Lawyer Blasts Forbes Article As ‘Outright Lies,’ Demands Retraction

Kylie Jenner and her lawyers are responding to that Forbes article questioning her “Youngest Self-Made Billionaire” status.

Jenner, 22, nabbed the honour in 2020 and 2019 due to her hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics company, which Coty purchased a 51 per cent stake in in November 2019 for $600 million.

However, Forbes is now saying she’s worth just less than $900 million.

They insisted Kylie and Kris Jenner had exaggerated their wealth in financial papers and “likely forged” tax returns that they’d shown the magazine.

The Jenners reportedly claimed the company’s annual revenue from 2016 to 2018 was somewhere between $307 million to $360 million per year.

Forbes then stated the actual numbers were $125 million for 2018 and $177 million for 2017.

The magazine wrote, “It’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.”

However, Jenner insisted on Twitter: “what am I even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site… all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

She continued, quoting the lengthy article: “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading?”

Jenner eventually added, “But okay. I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s lawyer is also taking issue with the article.

ET Canada has contacted Jenner’s rep for comment. Read the full Forbes article here.