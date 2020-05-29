Ricky Martin Surprises With New EP ‘Pausa’

Ricky Martin is taking a pause with some brand new music.

On Friday, the singer surprised fans with the release of his new EP Pausa.

The six-track record, which translates to “pause,” features collaborations with Sting, Bad Bunny and more.

Discussing his inspiration for the surprise release, Martin said in a statement, “The moment I heard the songs finished, I knew that following the traditional process of releasing an album was not the right route for me.”

He added, “For the first time in my career, I wanted to share it my way and allow the element of ‘surprise’ to do its magic. What you are going to find on this EP is transparency, romanticism, nostalgia, and a lot of life.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Martin had been set to tour with Enrique Iglesias. Dates are still scheduled for the fall.