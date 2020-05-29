Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa And More Join OHM Live’s 24 Hour Livestream

Some of the world’s biggest performing acts are coming together for a 24-hour fundraising broadcast with OHM Live.

Kicking off Friday, Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Maluma, CeeLo Green, Leona Lewis and are performing remotely in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Eva Longoria Báston and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra will also make appearances.

All of the funds raised through OHM Live’s Constellation Dream Fund will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares and FromU2Them, all of whom are supporting those on the frontlines fighting the current pandemic.

OHM can be watched on a number of different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, IGTV, TikTok and many more.

OHM Live kicks off May 29 at 8 p.m. GST/4 p.m. GMT.