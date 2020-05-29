Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Was ‘Heckling’ Her While She Filmed A TikTok Dance

On Friday’s at-home edition of “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest saluted America’s high school graduates, who missed out on the opportunity to go to prom due to the pandemic.

During the prom-themed episode, the hosts were joined by TikTok sensation Addison Rae and numerous teenagers for a TikTok dance number.

Before debuting the dance, Ripa revealed that her 18-year-old daughter Lola gave her some grief about going on the popular social media app.

“You don’t even understand — I had to do that with Lola there,” Ripa told Seacrest, explaining that her daughter filmed her dancing while at the same time holding up her phone so Ripa could follow along with a video of the dance.

“She doesn’t want me to have TikTok,” said Ripa. “And she’s heckling me the whole time!”

“I’m not surprised,” Seacrest replied. “I think the nation’s gonna heckle us in just a little bit when we see that.”

“I’ll tolerate it from the nation, but not from my offspring,” added Ripa.