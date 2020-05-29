Spike Lee Says He Won’t Go Back To The Cinema Until There Is A Coronavirus Vaccine

Spike Lee isn’t planning on visiting a movie theatre anytime soon.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the “Da 5 Bloods” director said he won’t set foot in a cinema until there is a coronavirus vaccine available.

“They ain’t doing a thing until the vaccine,” Lee said. “I know I’m not going to a movie theatre. I know I’m not going to a Broadway show. I know I’m not going to Yankee Stadium. Corona is a b***h. Corona is not playing. You f**k around you’re going to get killed, you’re going to die. I’m not ready to go.”

Lee also said that he has not yet figured out a way to film more intimate scenes for a movie, while maintaining proper physical distancing.

“How are you going to do a love scene anymore, or an intimate scene?” he said. “I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote, like ‘Saturday Night Live’?… I don’t know how you do that. So, we’re on pause now.”