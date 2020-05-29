Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Engaged

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and longtime love Andre Gray are engaged.

The Little Mix singer, 28, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, revealing the soccer pro popped the question early on that day.

“Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes, 😩” she wrote to the platform.

RELATED: Little Mix Go Back in Time, Transform Into ’80s Queens For ‘Break Up Song’ Music Video

Adding, “I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more 😩😂.”

She finished the sweet message with, “Andre, I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️.”

RELATED: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Talks Upcoming Song Dedicated To Transgender Community

Meanwhile, Gray shared the same photo, writing, “Let the caption speak for itself this time. ❤️💍 Hasta la muerte.”

Pinnock’s Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards hit the comment section to congratulate her friend, writing, “My heart is so happy. I absolutely adore you both! YOU. HAVE. A. FIANCÉ 😲😍 Congratulations to a dream coming true and Andre getting the most amazing girl in the world! ♥️”

Pinnock and Gray have been together since 2016.