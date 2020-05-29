Laura Dern Celebrates Her Son’s High School Graduation

Laura Dern is marking a special moment for her family.

On Thursday, the actress shared the news on Instagram that her son Ellery had graduated from high school.

The posts included photos of Ellery in his graduation gown and cap, enjoying the day at home with Dern and their dogs.

Dern and Ellery received plenty of congratulations in the comments on the post, including from some stars like Jim Sturgess and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kyle MacLachlan wrote, “Congratulations!!!! Now go and make the world better,” while Rosanna Arquette said, “Oh I’m so proud of him. Love to you Ellery I held you when you were a baby the years have flown by you have grown to be an incredible man.”