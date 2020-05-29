Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Status With NeNe Leakes After Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Kandi Burruss has done it all.

She’s been in a girl group called X-Scape, she’s written hits like the TLC classic “No Scrubs”, and she just wrapped season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kandi Burruss Releases Statement After Shooting At Her Restaurant

However, let’s not forget, life just got sweeter for the 44-year-old after being crowned the first female winner on “The Masked Singer”, and she tells ET Canada’s Roz Weston that it was the most “awesome feeling.”

“I started thinking about season 1 and season 2, and I was like, Wait a minute, there’s never been a woman to win so I have to bring this through. I have to pull through for the ladies, you know?”

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Champion Kandi Burruss Chats To Ellen About Being The First Female Winner Of The Show

The reality star now says she’s gained renewed confidence as a performer, thanks to the show, which she channels on her new single, “Used to Love Me”.

“You know, when I was on ‘The Masked Singer’ this season, I did every genre of music. I did country, rock, pop, disco. I did everything, and I wanted something that still could feel like it was for everybody,” Burruss says of her new track.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Walks Out On Virtual ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion

Although she was in full costume on “The Masked Singer”, the gloves came off during the “RHOA” season 12 virtual reunion, with her and NeNe Leakes going head to head.

So the question remains: What’s the status of their relationship?

“I haven’t talked to NeNe since the reunion,” Burruss reveals.

But when it comes to the rumours that Leakes won’t be returning for the show’s 13th season, Burruss thinks she’ll be back.

“You know she used to always talk about that Trump cheque, but I doubt she’s gonna drop that Bravo cheque at this point,” she quips.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Clarifies Comments After Claiming ‘No One Is Dying’ From COVID-19 In Orange County

Another rumour to come out of the “Housewives” drama? That Yovanna Momplaisir will be joining the cast full time next season.

“I don’t believe that,” Burruss shares. “They had not even sent out the pickup letters to everyone in the cast, so I doubt very seriously she would have gotten a letter before any of the cast members did.”