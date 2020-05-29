Carol Alt, 59, Stuns As She Wears Nothing But Beads And Bikini Bottoms For Sports Illustrated’s ‘Swimsuit Icon Challenge’

Carol Alt looks as stunning as ever at 59.

The former supermodel took part in the Sports Illustrated #SwimsuitIconChallenge, recreating Marisa Miller’s 2008 cover.

Just like Miller, Alt posed with nothing but an array of necklaces covering her nipples, tugging gently at a pair of black bikini bottoms.

She edited an ocean background into the snap.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Tells Naomi Campbell A Model Criticized Her Sports Illustrated Cover: ‘She Said I Was Very Large’

Alt wrote in the caption, “Here it is!! My Sports Illustrated submission!!! Shot on the iPhone 11.”

“I loved the Marisa Miller cover. So this is my copy of her cover!! Some things just cannot be put into words.”

Sports Illustrated 2008 Cover Model Marisa Miller holds up a copy of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on February 12, 2008 during a press conference at the Sports Illustrated office at 7 World Trade Center in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

RELATED: Jasmine Sanders Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Rookie Of The Year

Alt’s entry comes after the magazine launched the swimsuit challenge last week, asking fans to have a go at recreating their favourite SI swimsuit moments from over the years while most are still stuck at home in quarantine.