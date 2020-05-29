Carol Alt, 59, Stuns As She Wears Nothing But Beads And Bikini Bottoms For Sports Illustrated’s ‘Swimsuit Icon Challenge’

Carol Alt looks as stunning as ever at 59.
The former supermodel took part in the Sports Illustrated #SwimsuitIconChallenge, recreating Marisa Miller’s 2008 cover.
Just like Miller, Alt posed with nothing but an array of necklaces covering her nipples, tugging gently at a pair of black bikini bottoms.
She edited an ocean background into the snap.
Here it is!! My Sports Illustrated submission!!! Shot on the iPhone 11 @iphone_11__pro__max I loved the Marisa Miller cover. So this is my copy of her cover!! Some things just cannot be put into words. My gratitude and appreciation for @si_swimsuit, photographer Ezequiel de La Rosa @ezquieldelarosa and his sister Rosie @rosiodelarosa and all of my amazing followers! With that being said, thank you all for supporting me in my submission to #swimsuitconchallenge Stay tuned for more previous and present photoshoots! @apple #mysubmission #thankyou #competition #loveyouall #staytunedformore #youarebeautiful
Alt wrote in the caption, “Here it is!! My Sports Illustrated submission!!! Shot on the iPhone 11.”
“I loved the Marisa Miller cover. So this is my copy of her cover!! Some things just cannot be put into words.”
Alt’s entry comes after the magazine launched the swimsuit challenge last week, asking fans to have a go at recreating their favourite SI swimsuit moments from over the years while most are still stuck at home in quarantine.