Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty Finally Performs ‘Centerfield’ At Dodger Stadium

By Aynslee Darmon.

John Fogerty. Photo: CPImages
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty is finally living out a dream.

On his 75th birthday (May 28), the rock icon got to play CCR’s beloved tune “Centerfield” on an actual centre field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a sweet post to social media, Fogerty revealed he and his three children played the track for an empty arena amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a little different than I envisioned,” he shared.

In the video, Fogerty revealed, “As a youngster, I dreamed of playing baseball. Baseball certainly was my favourite thing as a child. I dreamed of playing centre field. On my 75th birthday, here we are at Dodger Stadium and I get to play ‘Centerfield’ with my family.”

The special moment isn’t the first time Fogerty and his kids, Shane, 29, Kelsy, 18, and Tyler, 28, have played together. The group just released Fogerty’s Factory, a cover album recreating Creedence Clearwater Revival’s iconic Cosmo’s Factory.

Fogerty’s Factory dropped May 28.

