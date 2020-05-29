Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty Finally Performs ‘Centerfield’ At Dodger Stadium

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty is finally living out a dream.

On his 75th birthday (May 28), the rock icon got to play CCR’s beloved tune “Centerfield” on an actual centre field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a sweet post to social media, Fogerty revealed he and his three children played the track for an empty arena amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Arthur Gunn Reimagines Creedence Clearwater Revival Classic On ‘American Idol’

“It’s a little different than I envisioned,” he shared.

In the video, Fogerty revealed, “As a youngster, I dreamed of playing baseball. Baseball certainly was my favourite thing as a child. I dreamed of playing centre field. On my 75th birthday, here we are at Dodger Stadium and I get to play ‘Centerfield’ with my family.”

It took 75 years & it’s a little different than I envisioned. On my birthday I get to fulfill my dream playin' “Centerfield” in centerfield with my kids on the team. Hopefully it won't be long until we are able to have baseball back. “Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!” ⚾️🏟 pic.twitter.com/3aCc6xtma3 — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) May 29, 2020

RELATED: John Fogerty Slams Taraji P. Henson Film ‘Proud Mary’ For Using His Song Title Without His Knowledge

The special moment isn’t the first time Fogerty and his kids, Shane, 29, Kelsy, 18, and Tyler, 28, have played together. The group just released Fogerty’s Factory, a cover album recreating Creedence Clearwater Revival’s iconic Cosmo’s Factory.

Fogerty’s Factory dropped May 28.