Prince Harry Checks In On London Charities StreetGames And Sport At The Heart To Express His Support

Prince Harry video called the London based charity StreetGames and its local partner Sport at the Heart to see how they are doing during the pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his support for Koran Goldstone, 25, Falhat Husein, 19, and Matthew Burrage, 25, who have changed up their routine of helping young people stay fit to delivering food and essential items to those who need it most.

“You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others,” Prince Harry said on the call on Wednesday.

The group has also been holding virtual and distance classes including street Zumba, cooking and tutoring.

Prince Harry has been a longtime supporter of the foundations, visiting their Fit and Fed campaign just last year and many other times.

Prince Harry speaks to participants as they watch a trampolining session during his visit to a Fit and Fed half-term initiative. — Photo By CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

Director of Sport at the Heart Nary Wijeratne said in a statement to People, “These young Londoners are so inspirational. With all that’s going on across the world right now, the team received a well-received boost from the Duke. His positive and kind words really gave them some encouragement.”

Mark Lawrie, CEO of StreetGames, added, “The work that Sport in the Heart are doing to support young people and their families is inspirational, and more important than even at a time when communities are struggling in lockdown. It’s wonderful that this work is being recognized by the Duke, his words of encouragement really meant a lot to these young people.