Lady Antebellum Surprises Fans On ‘Today’ Show

Lady Antebellum is connecting with some of their biggest fans.

The country music group — consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — called into the “Today” show to chat with Savannah Guthrie. Lady Antebellum was then greeted by nine groups of fans.

Guthrie singled in on one couple, Mindy and Chris, from Centerville, Ohio. The couple got married 10-years-ago and their first dance was to Lady Antebellum’s “When You Got a Good Thing”.

“They only wanted two things for their anniversary,” Guthrie explained. “They wanted to see a Lady Antebellum concert and they wanted to come here, you guys.”

Lady Antebellum spent some time chatting with Mindy and Chris, as well as their two children. The married couple revealed a little bit about how they met and how their Lady Antebellum fandom started.