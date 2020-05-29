Sarah Ferguson Sends ‘Health And Love’ To Princess Beatrice On What Would Have Been Her Wedding Day

Sarah Ferguson did what any mom would do on the day that should have been her daughter’s wedding day – send a message of hope.

Princess Beatrice was set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James’s Palace in London on Friday, but their big day was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown,” Fergie shared, alongside a picture of a young Beatrice.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Opens Up About Dyslexia And Struggles With Self-Doubt

She added, “The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time… so proud of you all.”

Beatrice and Mozzi first announced their engagement last September, but planned to have a private wedding. That was in contrast to Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie, who celebrated with a public affair in Windsor in 2018.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Is Quarantining Away From The Rest Of Her Family

However, when the government put in coronavirus restrictions, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing they had to change their plans.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a March statement read. “In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”