Britney Spears And Apple Music Collaborate On ‘I Miss Y2K’ Playlist

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Britney Spears. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Britney Spears is sorely missing Y2K.

Spears teamed up with Apple Music for the “I Miss Y2K” collection celebrating the year 2000. The playlist contains 30 significant releases from the year 2000, including entries by Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Madonna and ‘NSYNC.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out,” Spears told Apple Music. “For me, these songs remind me of the time period when ‘Oops!’ came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do.”

“Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing…she is simply amazing. [‘Always Be My Baby’] is one of my favourites by her.” … “[‘Crazy In Love’] really makes me want to dance. Who better to make you want to dance than Beyonce?!”

“I still listen to [the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This song makes me think of being outside,” she added. “And falling in love of course!”

View the “I Miss Y2K” tracklist below:

  1. Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby
  2. Madonna – Music
  3. *NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me
  4. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
  5. Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca
  6. Santana (feat. Rob Thomas) – Smooth
  7. Christina Aguilera – What a Girl Wants
  8. Enrique Iglesias – Bailamos
  9. Beyoncé – Crazy In Love (featuring Jay-z) (single Version)
  10. Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Cost a Thing
  11. LeAnn Rimes – Can’t Fight The Moonlight (Graham Stack Radio Edit)
  12. Backstreet Boys – Shape of My Heart
  13. BBMAK – Back Here
  14. Shakira – Whenever, Wherever
  15. Train – Meet Virginia
  16. Dixie Chicks – Cowboy Take Me Away
  17. Destiny’s Child – Say My Name
  18. Usher – My Boo (featuring Alica Keys)
  19. Dido – Here With Me
  20. Janet Jackson – All For You
  21. Delta Goodrem – Lost Without You
  22. Mariah Carey – Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)
  23. Kelly Clarkson – The Trouble With Love Is
  24. Tal Bachman – She’s so High
  25. Anastacia – I’m Outta Love (radio Edit)
  26. Mary J Blige – Family Affair
  27. Mandy Moore – I Wanna Be With You
  28. P!nk – There You Go
  29. TLC – No Scrubs
  30. Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way
