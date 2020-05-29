Britney Spears And Apple Music Collaborate On ‘I Miss Y2K’ Playlist

Britney Spears is sorely missing Y2K.

Spears teamed up with Apple Music for the “I Miss Y2K” collection celebrating the year 2000. The playlist contains 30 significant releases from the year 2000, including entries by Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Madonna and ‘NSYNC.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out,” Spears told Apple Music. “For me, these songs remind me of the time period when ‘Oops!’ came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do.”

“Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing…she is simply amazing. [‘Always Be My Baby’] is one of my favourites by her.” … “[‘Crazy In Love’] really makes me want to dance. Who better to make you want to dance than Beyonce?!”

“I still listen to [the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This song makes me think of being outside,” she added. “And falling in love of course!”

View the “I Miss Y2K” tracklist below: