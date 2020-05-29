New Trailer Drops For HBO’s Gritty Reboot Of ‘Perry Mason’ Starring Matthew Rhys

“Perry Mason” was one of television’s most successful legal dramas, with Canadian Raymond Burr portraying the titular attorney for nine seasons in the 1950s and ’60s.

Now, HBO is offering up a gritty new reboot that takes the character back to his origins in the 1930s, and a new trailer for the upcoming series has just been unveiled.

Matthew Rhys stars in the title role, a First World War veteran who’s now a Los Angeles private detective. When a toddler is killed during a botched kidnapping, Mason is enlisted to solve the case by attorney E.B. Birchard (John Lithgow), Mason’s occasional employer and mentor.

Meanwhile, Mason’s investigation brings him into the orbit of evangelist Sister Alice, played by Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”).

“Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living cheque-to-cheque as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage,” reads HBO’s synopsis.

“L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression,” the synopsis continues, “but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.”

Look for “Perry Mason” to premiere on Sunday, June 21.