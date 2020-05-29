Orville Peck Enlists Shania Twain For Upcoming ‘Legends Never Die’ Duet

Orville Peck got a music superstar for his all-new “Legends Never Die” duet.

The country singer enlisted Shania Twain for the new track and gushed how working together is a dream come true.

“Working with Shania was a dream come true,” he said in a statement. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

While fans have to wait a little longer to hear “Legends Never Die”, Peck’s new single, “No Glory In The West”, is out now. The tunes are off Peck’s new album, Show Pony, a follow-up and evolution of his debut album, Pony.

“I loved my experience with Pony. However, Show Pony is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically,” Peck explained. “Like all country albums, Show Pony is a little collection of stories – some sad, some happy – and I am excited for people to hear it.”

“No Glory In The West” and Show Pony are available to stream now.