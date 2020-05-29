New Mental Health PSAs From Creators, Cast Of Canadian Comedy Web Series ‘Ghost BFF’

The creators and talent behind Canadian comedy web series “Ghost BFF” are encouraging everyone to focus on their mental health during these challenging times.

The “Ghost BFF” team will be sharing their thoughts on a variety of mental health issues, ranging from anxiety to mindfulness through a series of PSAs entitled “Let’s Talk About Our Feels”, created to support the show’s timely messages.

A new PSA will be posted on the show’s Instagram page each week leading up to the July 7 launch of the second season on KindaTV. In addition, each participating member of the team will also highlight a charity of their choice to create awareness of how the public can support these important organizations.

The first PSA is hosted by producer Katie Nolan and show creator/lead actor Vanessa Matsui, recapping the important elements of mindfulness and what viewers can expect from the upcoming PSAs.

“Ghost BFF” follows two best friends — one alive and the other dead — across space, time and the suburbs as they struggle to find themselves and right past wrongs following a suicide. The series sheds light on taboo topics such as anxiety, depression and suicide through dark humour.

“During this public health crisis, it’s become very clear to us that we needed to use our moment to promote the show, to ensure we were bringing as much awareness as possible to the mental health issues surrounding us and to shine a spotlight on organizations that are making a difference,” said producers Katie Nolan and Lindsay Tapscott, and Vanessa Matsui, show creator and lead, in a statement.