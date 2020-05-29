Jason Momoa Visits A Local Cafe To Try Out The Breakfast Named After Him

Jason Momoa might have been born in Hawaii, but he was actually raised in Iowa.

The “Aquaman” star was born in Honolulu, before his mother brought him to Norwalk, Iowa, where he grew up.

Their home was just a 20-minute drive from the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines, which named a dish after the homegrown star.

On Thursday, Momoa made sure to support small businesses as he tried out his breakfast.

“What a great surprise today!! Yes, that’s right folks, Jason came in today with his family to have some delicious breakfast!!” the Waveland Cafe shared on Facebook.

“He downed the Momoa ( full hashbrown with a full biscuits and gravy right on top followed by two sunny-side up eggs and a side of bacon) in less than 10 minutes,” the post continued.

They also thanked him for his support.

Adding, “Thank you, Jason Momoa, for coming in during this crazy time and supporting us, it truly means a lot to every one of us!! P.S. He even wanted to change into one of our Waveland shirts.”

Momoa’s father is of Hawaiian descent and after high school, he moved to his birthplace of Hawaii.