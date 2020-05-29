‘The Bachelor”s Colton Underwood And Cassie Randolph Split After Nearly Two Years Of Dating

Rose lovers, grab yourself a tissue. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have called their relationship quits after almost two years together.

RELATED: Colton Underwood Says He Thought COVID-19 Could’ve Killed Him: ‘There Was So Much Unknown’

On Friday, the couple released their own emotional statements on social media to announce that they had gone their separate ways.

“Its been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” Underwood posted.

“We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ Spin-Off Series Slated For Summer 2020 Premiere

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph captioned her post.

Added the 25-year-old, “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Admits Horrific Bullying Led Him To Question His Sexuality: ‘I Didn’t Know Who I Was’

Rumours had been swirling about a potential split after Underwood returned to his home state of Colorado solo following his recovery from COVID-19 . Underwood fought the disease from Randoph’s family home where she cared for him from a safe distance.

Their break up comes almost two years after their controversial season of “The Bachelor”, where they left as boyfriend and girlfriend rather than as an engaged couple (which is the typical ending of every “Bachelor/ette” season.)