Andy Cohen Re-Homes Beloved Dog: ‘It Could Be Catastrophic For’ My Son ‘Ben’

Andy Cohen has parted ways with his beloved dog, Wacha.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted a tear-jerking message on Instagram revealing he has re-homed Wacha. Cohen insisted the decision was not made easily and was done so in the best interest of the dog and Cohen’s 1-year-old son.

“Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed,” Cohen captioned a video of him and Wacha. “Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.”

“After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him,” he continued. “Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha”

Fortunately, Wacha now lives in an environment very familiar to him.

“He now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving,” Cohen assured. “We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home.”

“I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love, to caring and, ultimately, to having a family,” he wrote. “When I think of him — let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him — it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other.”