Robbie Williams Reunites With Take That For Virtual Concert

Robbie Williams has reunited with Take That for a virtual concert.

British pop stars Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald all came together to perform some of their hits. The only artist missing was Jason Orange.

Reuniting for the first time since the group was on “The X Factor” in 2018, they played “Back For Good,” “The Flood,” “Pray” and “Never Forget”.

Williams left the group in 1995 for a solo career. The band got back together in 2006, with Williams joining again in 2010 only to leave two years later.

The virtual concert was in support of creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Crew Nation relief fund.