Patrick Dempsey Becomes A Hair Model In A Beauty Tutorial For His Wife’s Company

Patrick Dempsey had turned hair model during quarantine.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum’s wife, Jillian, is a celebrity makeup artist and through isolation she has been giving fans a look at her routine on her FYFE Beauty app in a series entitled “Shelter-in-Place”.

From face sculpting tools to how to cover grey hairs, she has thought of it all. Of course, she needed a model to demonstrate just how to use the Bumble and Bumble’s Bb Color Stick and that is where Patrick stepped in.

“You can always keep going any gray hair to cancel out more. In fact, that is the best way to build in a natural way,” Jillian said in the video while using the stick on her hubby.

Patrick isn’t the only family member to get in on the series, their daughter Talula modelled the KES silk face mask.