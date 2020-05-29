Hugh Jackman Shares A Picture Of Warring ‘Deadpool’ And ‘Wolverine’ Cakes While Taking A Jab At Ryan Reynolds

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman has found a way to turn something as wholesome as a young boy’s birthday party into a dig at Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman and Reynolds had signalled a cease-fire to their long-running frenemy feud. However, it lasted about a month. On Thursday, Jackman posted an Instagram photo celebrating a boy named Sam’s 8th birthday party. The image shows Sam hovering over warring “Deadpool” and “Wolverine” cakes.

Sam wore a “Wolverine” mask and “Deadpool” tee. All things even, Sam seemed to show his ultimate allegiance by crossing his arms into an X and fashioning his fingers into mini-claws.

“Sam celebrated his 8th birthday with duelling #wolverine and #deadpool cakes,” Jackman captioned the image. “I think it’s crystal clear who won the battle. Don’t you?”

A few weeks ago, Jackman told “Good Morning America” he would ease off on Reynolds out of respect for the latter’s wife, Blake Lively.

“It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times. [My wife] actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge,” Jackman said at the time. “I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake [Lively] reached out.”

“Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All-In Challenge,” he added. “We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talked to her, ’cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her.”

