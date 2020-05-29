Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Birthday Wishes For Daughter Zaya

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade!

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter celebrates her 13th birthday on Friday, and got the sweetest message from her father and stepmom Gabrielle Union. The former NBA star shared a slideshow of photos of the two, along with a note telling Zaya how much he loves her.

“I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life,” Wade began.

The athlete added that, “In a world where the colour of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know.”

“I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do,” Wade continued. “I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️”

Union, on her end, praised Zaya for being “such an inspiration” and motivation to “get my butt up everyday and fight.”

“When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us,” she added. “I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Wade introduced the world to Zaya earlier this year and opened up about the moment she shared she wanted to be referred to with female pronouns. In an interview with ET, Wade discussed his decision to share Zaya’s journey publicly.

“Well, we’re not the only family that deals with all the things we’ve spoken about. We’re not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world,” he began, referencing his and Union’s struggle to welcome their baby girl, Kaavia. “We’re not the only family that’s had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child.”

See more in the video below.

