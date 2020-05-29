Billie Eilish Tells U.S. President Donald Trump To ‘Eat’ A ‘D**k And Choke On It’ Over George Floyd Tweets

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Billie Eilish. Photo: CP Images
Billie Eilish used enough colourful language to paint a rainbow when critiquing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the murder of George Floyd.

Eilish joins the countless celebrities and global citizens shunning the death of Floyd following police detainment, as well as Trump’s response to the horrifying video circling the web. In his tweets, Trump argued the Minneapolis riots are sullying the memory of Floyd and referred to rioters as “thugs.”

“Are you dead f*king serious????” Eilish captioned over Instagram Story screenshots of Trump’s tweets. “EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT.”

Eilish turned 18 in December and chances are she won’t be voting for Trump’s re-election in the next U.S. federal election.

