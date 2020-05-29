Robin Williams’ Grandson Is Learning About Him Through ‘Aladdin’

Robin Williams’ memory is living on through his iconic “Aladdin” role as Genie.

In an interview with People, Williams’ son, Zak, told the publication how he and his wife are introducing their son, McLaurin Clement, 1, (nicknamed Mickey) to his late grandfather.

“His mom [Olivia June] and I have certainly considered how we want to introduce my son’s grandfather, my dad, into his life,” said Zak. “Certainly through his movies and the cartoons that he participated in is a great way. My son, Mickey, points at a cel that we have in his room of my dad that has the genie from ‘Aladdin’.”

RELATED: New Robin Williams YouTube Channel Features The Actor’s Most Memorable Moments

Mickey’s room is decorated in cels, “transparent sheets of celluloid that can be drawn on and used in the production of cartoons.”

“He’s got a collection of photos and animation cels throughout our home that he sees on a daily basis,” Zak continued. “I think it’s being mindful and introducing the elements and stories about him slowly.” RELATED: Zelda Williams Shares Candid Photos Of Her Late Father Robin Williams

He added, “We hope that we can celebrate the positive elements and his works and films in a way that there can be appreciation and acknowledgment of him both as an entertainer, but also as a family man, and parent and grandfather to my son. So, the key thing would be for us to introduce it slowly and meaningfully. Taking an opportunity to share stories and his values in a way that we hope can be appreciated and embodied.”

Williams’ died from suicide in 2014.