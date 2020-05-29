Jamie Foxx Speaks Publicly About George Floyd’s Death: ‘We’re Not Afraid To Stand’

Jamie Foxx stands by his brothers and sisters in a time of mourning.

Foxx attended a rally for George Floyd at Minneapolis City Hall. Floyd died after being physically restrained by police officers, including one who pinned the back of Floyd’s neck with the officer’s knee for several minutes.

“This is the toughest time when things like this happen,” Foxx said at the press conference. “All I wanted to do was let you know that we’re not afraid to stand… We’re not afraid of the moment.”

“All we’re trying to do is ask questions of why,” Foxx continued. He wondered why “even the things that we’ve taught them [officers] don’t seem to work,” leading “to something like we have today.”

It “overcomplicates everything” black parents tell their children about “how to function in life”, the “Django Unchained” star expressed.

“I’m not a celebrity. I’m from Terrell, Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything because at the end of the day, when we see you guys out there on the frontline, we want to let you know that you’ve got support,” Foxx asserted. “God bless George and his family.”

Also present at the rally was retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, who grew up with Floyd.