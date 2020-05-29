Woody Allen Pieces Up Son Ronan Farrow: ‘His Journalism Has Not Been So Ethical Or Honest’

Woody Allen does not have high praise for his son Ronan Farrow.

RELATED: Woody Allen Responds To ‘Self-Serving’ Stars Who Denounced Him

Allen spoke with The Telegraph on Friday about his estranged son. Allen, 84, wished Farrow, 32, success in his career but criticized the quality of his journalism.

“People are beginning to realize that it isn’t just in relation to me that his journalism has been kind of shoddy, and I’m not so sure that his credibility is going to last,” Allen said, referencing a New York Times column titled, “Is Ronan Farrow Too Good to Be True?”

“Up until a couple of days ago I would have said ‘Gee, this is great, he’s done some good investigative journalism and more power to him, I wish him all the success in the world,” Allen added. “But now it’s come out that his journalism has not been so ethical or honest.”

RELATED: Woody Allen Responds To Dylan Farrow Allegations

Allen has five children: Ronan Farrow, Dylan O’Sullivan Farrow, Moses Farrow, Bechet Allen and Manzie Tio Allen.