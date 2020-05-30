Beyonce And Rihanna Speak Out About The Murder Of George Floyd

Protests have been taking place throughout the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd, with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

Numerous celebrities have shared their outrage over Floyd’s murder, and Rihanna took to Instagram to offer her thoughts.

“For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!” she wrote, accompanying a photo of Floyd.

RELATED: Oprah And Barack Obama Speak Out About The Police Killing of George Floyd

“To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!!” she continued.

“I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that f**king normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for ‘drugs’ or ‘resisting arrest’….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor.”

Beyonce also took to social media to share her thoughts, posting a video on Instagram.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and we are disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” she said.

“I’m not only speaking to people of colour. If you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now,” she continued.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Speaks Publicly About George Floyd’s Death: ‘We’re Not Afraid To Stand’

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away,” added Beyonce. “George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved.”

She also urged her followers to add their names to a petition seeking justice for Floyd, which at the time of writing had more than 6.9 million signatures and counting.