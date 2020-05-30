Jimmy Kimmel Says ‘Enough Is Enough’ After Trump’s Threats Of Violence Toward George Floyd Protests

Jimmy Kimmel was uncharacteristically sombre during Friday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue as he addressed the murder of George Floyd and the protests taking place throughout America.

After discussing the case and the violent clashes between protesters and police that ensued, Kimmel commented on “the senseless acts of violence that were brought on by a senseless act of violence,” and “the loop we get stuck into” as authorities try to shift blame.

Kimmel also offered his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s tweet calling for looters to be shot (which was subsequently censored by Twitter) to remind viewers how far from normal that is.

“I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen [racial conflict and riots] before: Is this who you want leading us?” Kimmel asked. “A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is? A commander-in-chief who threatens to put members of our military in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight? I can’t imagine that there are many of us who want that.”

Kimmel concluded: “Enough is enough. We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”

Kimmel then shared a viral video of Nashville actor Tyler Merritt, who delivers a monologue titled “Before You Call the Cops,” in which he runs down an array of random facts about himself before explaining, “I hate that anyone at all might possibly be afraid of me.”

