Dolly Parton On Whether She Considers Herself A Feminist: ‘I Suppose I Am’

Dolly Parton spoke with Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal during a conversation for TIME100 Talks: Finding Hope.

During the conversation, Felsenthal pointed out that the 74-year-old music icon doesn’t consider herself to be a feminist.

“Well, that’s really kind of a tricky question,” she explained.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Delivers Hilarious Poem About Quarantining And Twitter Is Eating It Up

“I suppose I am a feminist if I believe that women should be able to do anything they want to,” Parton continued. “And when I say a feminist, I just mean I don’t have to, for myself, get out and carry signs… I just really feel I can live my femininity and actually show that you can be a woman and you can still do whatever you want to do.”

She added: “But I’m all for all our gals. I think everybody has the right to be who they are.”

She also shared her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, and sees a better world emerging when it’s all over.

“When life is good again, it’s going to be better than it ever was,” she said. “I know I’ll be a better person. I can see a lot of things that I can do better than I did before.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Shares Some Positivity In New Song ‘When Life Is Good Again’ About Coronavirus

Parton has donated $1 million Vanderbilt University Medical Center towards research on treating and preventing COVID-19, and discussed her philanthropy during this time of crisis.

“I know that I’m in a position to help,” she explained. “That’s why I try to do it in every way that I can.” Part