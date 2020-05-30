Elton John Jokes About The ‘Herculean Effort’ He Put Into His ’70s Cocaine Use While Hosting ‘Rocketman’ Viewing Party

By Brent Furdyk.

EPA/VICKIE FLORES
Elton John hosted a virtual viewing party for his 2019 biopic “Rocketman” on Friday night, and the 73-year-old rock legend offered up an array of anecdotes and commentary along the way.

At one point, referencing a scene in which he (played by Taron Egerton) is shown going on a cocaine bender, Sir Elton joked, “It took a fairly Herculean effort to get yourself noticed for taking too much cocaine in the music industry of 1970s L.A., but I was clearly prepared to put the hours in.”

He also admitted that a scene in the movie featuring songwriting parter Bernie Taupin confronting him about his out-of-control drug use made him emotional.

“Seeing this scene for the first time also set me off sobbing again,” he wrote. “Bernie was one of the people who tried to tell me to stop doing drugs and I wouldn’t listen, but he stuck by me and never gave up on me.”

Check out more of Sir Elton’s tweets from the viewing party.

