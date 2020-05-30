Original ‘Mandalorian’ Concept Art Shows Baby Yoda Wasn’t Always So Cute

Arguably the cutest character from television and film from the past year was the unnamed creature from “The Mandalorian” that fans dubbed Baby Yoda.

However, a new behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ series reveals that Baby Yoda wasn’t always intended to be so adorable, judging by the original concept art.

“We got lots and lots of drawings,” “Mandalorian” showrunner Jon Favreau said in the latest episode of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”, which explores the inner workings of the “Star Wars” series.

RELATED: Baby Yoda Has Some Serious Competition In The Cuteness Department From Baby Jabba

“Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions,” added Favreau of the original concept art.

Disney+

The episode also showcased other concepts as artists circled in on what the character would ultimately look like

Disney+

Disney+

“Finally there was one image that Chris Alzmann did that had him wrapped up in what looked like a piece of a flight jacket,” Favreau said. “His eyes were a little weird, and he looked a little out of it, there was something a little off with it. But we found it charming, and that became the rallying image that we said, ‘This is good.’ And it developed from there.”