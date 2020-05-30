Mariah Carey Performs ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’ In Honour Of George Floyd

Mariah Carey is using her voice to spread justice for George Floyd.

Carey shared a clip of her singing “There’s Got to Be a Way” in honour Floyd who was murdered when police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“I wrote this song for my first album. Still looking for answers today. We have to make a change. We can’t be silent. #BlackLivesMatter Text ‘FLOYD’ to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd,” she captioned the video.

Carey joins a number of celebs including Beyonce, Rihanna and Jamie Foxx who have spoken out against the police brutality in the United States.