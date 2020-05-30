Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Slams Trump For Tweet Inciting Violence: ‘What Is This, 6th Grade?’

Geraldo Rivera has been a friend and ally of Donald Trump in the past, but he now believes the president’s behaviour during the past few days has apparently gone even too far, even for the correspondent at large of Trump-friendly Fox News.

As The Daily Beast reported, Rivera unloaded on Trump during a Friday broadcast, targeting the controversial tweet that wound up being censored by Twitter when Trump addressed protests of the murder of George Floyd, writing that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“But the other thing is, the president, in these tweets, ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ c’mon!” Rivera said.

“What is this, 6th grade?” he went on. “You don’t put gasoline on the fire. That’s not calming anybody. Who are you daring?”

Rivera also demolished the White House spin that Trump’s tweet was meant to stop violence at the demonstrations.

“That’s not going to happen!” Rivera said. “All he does is diminish himself.”

Rivera continued by admitting he “laments” the “recklessness of [Trump’s] tempestuous nature when it comes to Twitter.”