Bus Driver Walks Off After NYPD Try To Use Bus As Paddy Wagon For Protesters

As protests took place across the United States on Friday night calling for justice for George Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter, there were also multiple arrests.

People were gathered in front Barclays Center in Brooklyn when New York police started making arrests and trying to use a city bus as a paddy wagon to transport protestors.

However, the driver of a B41 bus was not going to assist the officers and refused to drive, walking off causing the surrounding crowd to cheer. The incident was caught on camera in a now viral video.

Cheers as the bus driver walks off the bus, refusing to drive it #BarclaysCenter #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vk0Rx41eCA — Brian Gresko (@briangresko) May 30, 2020

Later that night, the Transport Workers Union showed their support for the bus driver and protestors.

“TWU Local 100 Bus Operations do not work for the NYPD,” they tweeted.

Adding, “We should transport the working families of NYC, all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors,” along with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC , all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors. @Josmar_Trujillo @ClaytonGuse @CentralLaborNYC @TwuSamuelsen @TTDAFLCIO #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod — TWU Local 100 (@TWULocal100) May 30, 2020

Protests have been growing since Floyd was murdered after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee of Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he died. Chauvin has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Gabrielle Union shared the clip, praising the driver.