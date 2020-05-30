Julianne Hough Has Always Been ‘Non-Racist’ But Working Towards Becoming ‘Anti-Racist’

Julianne Hough hosted a live workout and sit down conversation in support of Black Lives Matter and Color of Change on Saturday where things got emotional.

The two-part live started off on a fun note as the dancer was joined by Tina Jackson and Ulato Sam. Fresh off the announcement that she and husband Brooks Laich are divorcing after three years of marriage, Hough noted she had been “feeling a weight.”

But this wasn’t about her, it was about all the people of colour who deserves justice so Hough dedicated the class to George Floyd, Ahmed Aubrey and Breonna Taylor.

Releasing all the things she is pissed off about, Hough started off with a scream encouraging those watching along to use their energy and giving them permission to be angry.

After an intense, emotional charged workout, Hough sat down with Jackson and Sam, both who identify as people of colour, to discuss recent events and the racism problem in the United States.

The two shared stories about the racism they have experienced while Sam recalled how on a run he was “triggered” by a police car turning on their sirens as he ran past.

Hough expressed that she understands the privilege she has as a white woman and always considered herself as a “non-racist” but needs to be “anti-racist.”

She admitted to her own past mistakes when it comes to racism but is working towards being more curious and learning new ways she can grow.