‘Silicon Valley”s Thomas Middleditch And Wife Mollie Gates Split

“Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch and his wife Mollie Gates have split after four years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by People, Gates filed for divorce on May 28, citing May 22 as the date of separation.

She listed the reason for divorce as irreconcilable differences and has asked for spousal support.

“They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends,” a source added.

Middleditch spoke about his marriage issues before, telling Playboy that he and Gates kept their romance going by becoming swingers.

“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F**k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage,” he said. “We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old.”

The British Columbian actor added, “I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years—enough to be like, ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different.’ But it’s part of me. If that’s part of your being and it feels important to you, find a way to explore it, because repression sucks.”

Middleditch later expressed his regret on being so open about his private life.

“To be honest, it’s a thing I wish I could take back. It was poor execution. But I’ve learned to keep things a little more close to the chest,” he told The Daily Beast‘s podcast last month. “It was a painful [learning experience], to be honest.”